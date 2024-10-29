FirstStopRealty.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Stop Realty, Inc.
(239) 303-1000
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Michael F. Bukowski , Floyd Woolston and 2 others Juliana Dacosta , Angela I. Bukowski
|
First Stop Realty, Inc.
|Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert Tong
|
First Stop Realty LLC
|Akron, NY
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
First Stop Realty, Inc.
|Olivehurst, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dennis Wilson
|
First Stop Realty, LLC
(704) 545-2540
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Christopher J. Rybicki
|
First Stop Realty and Investments, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Selwyn R. Green , Bernard Lesly and 3 others Lamonte A. Goins , Jules Louis-Jean , Christine E Baptiste Jean
|
First Stop Realty School of Real Estate & Training, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lesly Bernard