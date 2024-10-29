FirstWesleyanChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Wesleyan Church
|Kannapolis, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Orgnztns
Officers: Scott Bryson Irvin , Brad Irvin and 6 others Ned Ritchie , Raylene Harrell , Brad I. Kennerly , Raynita Kivett , Forbis Kivett , Briana Milem
|
First Wesleyan Church Parsonag
|Rock Hill, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
First Wesleyan Church
(910) 948-2224
|Robbins, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Wilson Harris
|
First Wesleyan Church
|Bossier City, LA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: William F. Tice , Robert Lawless
|
First Wesleyan Church
(856) 451-2226
|Bridgeton, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Saunders
|
Decatur First Wesleyan Church
(404) 294-4402
|Decatur, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sidney A. Hamby
|
First Wesleyan Church Inc
(828) 245-5460
|Forest City, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerry Brantley , Jerry Norman and 1 other Curtis William
|
First Wesleyan Church
(704) 872-5721
|Statesville, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Douglas Smith
|
First Wesleyan Church
(205) 752-4251
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Angela Gann , Kelly Vaughan and 5 others Richard Emery , Joel Torveatte , Angie Gann , Marc Sherrill , Bradley Hodges
|
First Wesleyan Church
|New Castle, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization