At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FiveStarPremier.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Five Star Premier
|Yonkers, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Five Star Premier
|Chevy Chase, MD
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Five Star Premier Res
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Five Star Premier Residen
|Plantation, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Steven Borden , Andi Dyke and 3 others Brian Bedijian , Charmene Scott , Marlene Vadjunek
|
Five Star Premier Residen
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Five Star Premier Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Five Star Premiere Residence of Reno
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Pat Kitchings , Sharon Grundel and 2 others Ceci Martin , Bonnie Wagner
|
Five Star Premier Concierge Services, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Roger R. Tomas
|
The Five Star Premier Group LLC
|Jonesboro, GA
|
Industry:
Mgmt Consulting Svcs Management Services Accounting/Audit/Bookkpg
Officers: Johnny Larry