GalleryHall.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gallery Hall
(714) 434-0466
|Costa Mesa, CA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services Engineering Services
Officers: Michael A. Zica
|
Textures Gallery
|Rock Hall, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
|
Finley - Hall Galleries, Inc.
|Gulfport, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Bonnie F. Hall , Charles Hall
|
Preston Hall Auction Gallery
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jonnita McCall
|
Old City Hall Gallery
(563) 652-3405
|Maquoketa, IA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Rose Frantzen
|
Hall Arlington Gallery
(252) 355-2426
|Greenville, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Enid White
|
Mars Hall Gallery
|Tenants Harbor, ME
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Dona Bergen
|
Gallery Hall LLC
|Lexington, NC
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Thomas & Hall Gallery
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Worden Hall Art Gallery
|East Dennis, MA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Worden Hall