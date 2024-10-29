GardenShoppingCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Danville Garden Shopping Center
|Walnut Creek, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert C. Hall
|
Garden Shopping Center, Inc.
|Stuart, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles C. Famous , Carol M. Famous
|
Woodley Garden Shopping Center
(301) 424-9660
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Owner & Operator of Shopping Center
Officers: Sang C. Joo
|
Kinder Garden Center & Flower Shop
(337) 738-5704
|Kinder, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Flowers House Plants & Gifts
Officers: Sandra Reed
|
Gregory's Flower Shop & Garden Center
(781) 246-1230
|Wakefield, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Florist & Garden Supply
Officers: Gregory O'Brien , Margaret S. Brien
|
Puravita Garden Shop & Learning Center
|Clermont, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Hector A. Hoyos
|
Schuler's Flower Shop & Garden Center
(217) 283-6681
|Hoopeston, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Flowers/Florist Supplies Ret Florist
Officers: William E. Schuler
|
Murieta Gardens Shopping Center, LLC
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: to Acquire, Own, Operate, Lease, Manage
Officers: Regency Centers, L. P. , Martin E. Stein and 2 others De to Acquire, Own, Operate, Lease, Manage , Mary Lou Fiala
|
Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center Merchants
|Bradenton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Ronald L. Dickerson , Margaret L. Rivait and 1 other Charles L. Wowak
|
Miami Gardens Shopping Center, L.L.C.
|Aventura, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Kevin Faith , Jacob Shakib-Panah and 1 other Jacob Suakib-Panah