Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

GardenStateMedical.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,952 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to GardenStateMedical.com, your premier online health and wellness platform. This domain name, rooted in the rich history and culture of New Jersey, positions your business at the heart of the Garden State's vibrant community. By owning GardenStateMedical.com, you establish a strong online presence and unlock opportunities for growth in various industries, including telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, and wellness services.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,952

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About GardenStateMedical.com

    GardenStateMedical.com offers numerous advantages over other domain names. Its unique and memorable name instantly connects it to New Jersey's rich history and strong community. With a growing focus on telehealth and remote consultations, a domain like GardenStateMedical.com is ideal for businesses offering online health and wellness services, telemedicine, and virtual consultations. Additionally, it can be used by pharmaceutical companies, medical research institutions, and wellness clinics seeking a strong online identity.

    GardenStateMedical.com provides a versatile platform for businesses. It can be used to create a comprehensive health and wellness website, an online store for medical supplies, or a blog dedicated to health-related topics. With its strong connection to the Garden State, this domain name can also attract a local audience, enabling businesses to tap into the potential of the region's diverse population and thriving economy.

    Why GardenStateMedical.com?

    GardenStateMedical.com plays a crucial role in driving business growth. It can significantly impact organic traffic by making your website easily discoverable through search engines. With the increasing importance of online presence, having a domain name that is unique, memorable, and industry-specific can help establish a strong brand identity. By owning GardenStateMedical.com, you demonstrate your commitment to the Garden State community and position your business as a trusted and reliable resource for health and wellness information and services.

    A domain like GardenStateMedical.com can help build customer trust and loyalty. A domain name that is easily recognizable and memorable can make it simpler for customers to find your business online and return for future services. It can also help differentiate your business from competitors, making it stand out in a crowded market. By investing in a domain like GardenStateMedical.com, you not only secure a valuable online asset but also create a strong foundation for your business's growth and success.

    Marketability of GardenStateMedical.com

    GardenStateMedical.com offers excellent marketability opportunities for businesses. Its unique and industry-specific name can help your business rank higher in search engines, making it easier for potential customers to find you. In the digital age, having a domain name that is easily searchable and memorable can significantly impact your online visibility and reach. By owning GardenStateMedical.com, you gain a competitive edge and increase your chances of attracting and engaging new potential customers.

    A domain like GardenStateMedical.com can be useful in non-digital media as well. It can be used in print advertising, billboards, and other offline marketing channels. With its strong connection to the Garden State, this domain name can help build a local community around your business and create a sense of familiarity and trust among potential customers. By investing in GardenStateMedical.com, you not only secure a valuable online asset but also open up opportunities for effective marketing across various channels.

    Marketability of

    Buy GardenStateMedical.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GardenStateMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Garden State Medical Supply
    (732) 657-9600     		Lakehurst, NJ Industry: Whol Medical Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Ellen Marcosi , Ann Leo
    Garden State Medical
    		Perth Amboy, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Garden State Medical Associates
    (856) 983-2848     		Marlton, NJ Industry: Physicians Office
    Officers: Jesse V. Lomonaco , Frank K. Rykiel and 2 others Robert J. Sacks , Donna Scairetto
    Garden State Medical
    		Lakewood, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Garden State Medical Group
    		Cherry Hill, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Rose Milewski
    Garden State Medical Group V
    		Sewell, NJ Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Garden State Medical Supply LLC
    		Woodbridge, NJ Industry: Whol Med/Hospital Equip
    Garden State Medical Supply LLC
    		Lakewood, NJ Industry: Whol Med/Hospital Equip
    Garden State Medical Transportation Inc
    (201) 439-1214     		Dumont, NJ Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Officers: Lilya Vapnik
    Garden State Medical Surgical Group LLC
    		Fort Lee, NJ Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: James R. Lee