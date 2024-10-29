GardensVillage.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Village Gardens
(508) 636-8260
|South Dartmouth, MA
|
Industry:
Ornamental Nursery
Officers: Mary C. Cate , John Cate
|
Village Gardens
(309) 787-0150
|Milan, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Jim Kimmery , Sherry Proehl
|
Garden Village
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Gregory Carson
|
Village Garden
|Salem, IL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Bakir Ilavi
|
Garden Village
|Yakima, WA
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Kylle Fish , Pauline Davis and 7 others Yvonne Halley , Doug Erickson , Alice Walker , Paul E. Emmans , Diana Buckalew , Valerie Blanco , Janet Kautzman
|
Village Gardens
(970) 356-0325
|Greeley, CO
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Ross Rastegar , Cyd Smith
|
Village Garden
(618) 661-1141
|Mc Clure, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
Officers: Musa Rahmani , Al Rahmani and 1 other Musa Ahmana
|
Village Gardens
|Saint Anthony, ID
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Village Gardener
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Carolyn Doiron , Richard Vincent
|
Garden Village
(440) 327-6007
|North Ridgeville, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Garry Minute