Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

GardensVillage.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,952 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to GardensVillage.com – a unique domain for businesses and individuals passionate about gardens and communities. Boast a memorable online presence, resonating with nature lovers, horticulturists, and village culture.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,952

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About GardensVillage.com

    GardensVillage.com is an alluring domain name that encompasses the essence of greenery, growth, and community. Its meaning is versatile and can be utilized by garden centers, landscaping businesses, botanical gardens, local villages, or even bloggers specializing in gardening. It's a perfect fit for those looking to create a strong online identity.

    This domain name stands out from the competition due to its simplicity and memorable appeal. With 'gardens' clearly defining the content and 'village' hinting at community, it instantly evokes imagery of lush gardens within a vibrant village setting.

    Why GardensVillage.com?

    GardensVillage.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by improving your online discoverability. The name is descriptive and relevant, which search engines favor. It helps in brand establishment as it resonates with your target audience.

    Owning a domain like GardensVillage.com can bolster customer trust and loyalty as it offers a clear understanding of what your business is about.

    Marketability of GardensVillage.com

    A domain such as GardensVillage.com can be instrumental in marketing your business by offering a unique selling proposition. It helps you stand out from competitors due to its descriptive nature and strong association with gardens and villages.

    Additionally, the domain name can aid in search engine optimization, making it easier for potential customers to find your business online. It's suitable for various marketing channels, both digital and non-digital, enabling you to reach a wider audience.

    Marketability of

    Buy GardensVillage.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GardensVillage.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Village Gardens
    (508) 636-8260     		South Dartmouth, MA Industry: Ornamental Nursery
    Officers: Mary C. Cate , John Cate
    Village Gardens
    (309) 787-0150     		Milan, IL Industry: Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
    Officers: Jim Kimmery , Sherry Proehl
    Garden Village
    		Ventura, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Gregory Carson
    Village Garden
    		Salem, IL Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Bakir Ilavi
    Garden Village
    		Yakima, WA Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Kylle Fish , Pauline Davis and 7 others Yvonne Halley , Doug Erickson , Alice Walker , Paul E. Emmans , Diana Buckalew , Valerie Blanco , Janet Kautzman
    Village Gardens
    (970) 356-0325     		Greeley, CO Industry: Apartment Building Operator
    Officers: Ross Rastegar , Cyd Smith
    Village Garden
    (618) 661-1141     		Mc Clure, IL Industry: Ret Florist
    Officers: Musa Rahmani , Al Rahmani and 1 other Musa Ahmana
    Village Gardens
    		Saint Anthony, ID Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Village Gardener
    		Santa Barbara, CA Industry: Equipment Rental/Leasing
    Officers: Carolyn Doiron , Richard Vincent
    Garden Village
    (440) 327-6007     		North Ridgeville, OH Industry: Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
    Officers: Garry Minute