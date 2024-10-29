GarrettCountySchools.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 746-8668
|Accident, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: James Hummel , Mark Kirchner and 8 others Joe McKenzie , Mary Douds , Tracy Brenneman , Lynn Brenneman , Scott Stough , Richard Lewis , Melinda Lewis , Ed Bach
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 334-4704
|Oakland, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Dana McCaulley , Linda Stephens and 3 others Missi Neffelrodt , Dana Mc Cauley , Mary Burke
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 334-9445
|Oakland, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Sue Steyer , Douglas Gaither and 4 others Martha Neville , Linda Dawfon , Suzanne Sincell , Patrick Damon
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 334-8881
|Oakland, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mark Ravenscroft , Ryan White and 5 others Louis R. Newcomb , Sue Harkins , Judith Upole , Ann Glotfelty , Kimberlie Rush
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 359-0331
|Bloomington, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: James Morris , Dennis Albright and 3 others Connie Uphold , Laura Richards , Donnita Shaw
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 334-3334
|Oakland, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Amy Harvey , Janet Gregory and 2 others Keith Harvey , Carl Savage
|
Garrett County Public Schools
(301) 334-2059
|Oakland, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Dora Shafer , Jessica Fratz and 2 others Linda Fleming , Virginia Craig
|
Montgomery County Public Schools
|Bethesda, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary School
|
Albany County School District 1
(307) 721-4400
|Rock River, WY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Charles Cashman