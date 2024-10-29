GateHall.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Dorothy Gate
(570) 726-3196
|Mill Hall, PA
|Manager at Usda Rural Development
|
Hall's Garden Gate, LLC
(419) 547-4255
|Clyde, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Fruits/Vegetables
Officers: Todd Bower
|
Cindy Gately Hall
|Metairie, LA
|
Industry:
Attorney
Officers: Cindy G. Hall
|
East Gate Hall Association
|South Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Moustapha Akkari
|
Gates Memorial Hall
|Nevada, IA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Dave Haugland
|
Security Gate for Heydon Hall
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Detective/Armored Car Services
|
South Gate Residence Hall, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kent C. Deeb
|
South Gate Masonic Hall Association
|Bellflower, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ken McMurray
|
Larry Hall
|Gate City, VA
|
Sylvia Hall
|South Gate, CA
|Director at Ameron International Corporation