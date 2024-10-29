GatewayRehabilitationCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center Greensburg
|Greensburg, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Kenneth S. Ramsey , Cheryl De Stefano
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(412) 963-7077
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Fac Specialty Hospital Residential Care Service
Officers: Frank Salotti
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(724) 776-4844
|Cranberry Township, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic Specialty Hospital Residential Care Services
Officers: John Massella , Nicholas Landolina
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(412) 221-9480
|Bridgeville, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Carol Vanzile
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Hospital
Officers: Frank Solatti
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(724) 876-0480
|Baden, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Robert Carter , James Rogal and 3 others Joseph A. Massaro , John Massella , Kailla Edger
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(724) 853-7300
|Greensburg, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic Specialty Hospital Residential Care Services
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
|Erie, PA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Kenneth S. Ramsey
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(724) 857-4950
|Aliquippa, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Abraham J. Twerski , Richard C. Grace and 8 others Janice Emerick , Cece Curran , Robert Carter , Timothy Carter , Neil A. Capretto , Jeff Houk , Kathy Main , Pam Ramsay
|
Gateway Rehabilitation Center
(412) 466-7734
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Fac Specialty Hospital Residential Care Service
Officers: Frank Salotti