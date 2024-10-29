GayLesbianFilm.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
(305) 534-9924
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Services
Officers: Harvey Burstein , Kirk Paskal
|
New York Lesbian & Gay Experimental Film Festival
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Biological Products
Officers: Aries De La Cruz , Sloan Lesbowitz and 5 others Liz Loeb , Alice Moscoso , Dan Cacace , Frank Susa , Steven Jusick
|
Houston Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Kristian Salinas , Dennis Draper and 1 other Sixto Wagan
|
Austin Gay and Lesbian Inter Film Festival
(512) 302-9889
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Calvin Williams , Deb Bryan and 8 others Sherry Holdridge , Alisa Weldon , John Livingston , Jake Gonzales , Kermit Johns , Lois Rodriguez , Jeff Stonge , Lonny Stern
|
Sacramento Intl Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Services
|
Tallahassee Lesbian and Gay Film Festival, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Maureen M. Malvern , Jeff G. Peters and 1 other Dana L. Farmer
|
Las Vegas Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Bill Schafer , Keith Groteluschen and 1 other Brenda J. Stout
|
Pittsburgh Lesbian and Gay Film Society
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Media Arts Program
Officers: Lynn Drexler
|
Las Vegas Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
|
Sacramento International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Todd Lohse , Dawn Deason