GayYouth.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gay Youth Information Line
(904) 389-0089
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Chuck Chapman , Gary Debusk
|
Gay Youth Milwaukee
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Micheal Lisowski
|
Gay Youth Info. Line
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Gay & Lesbian Youth Services
|Rochester, MN
|
Industry:
Civicsocl Assns
Officers: Darrel Waters
|
Also for Gay Youth, Inc.
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: James R. Goddard , James Jablonski and 4 others Lori Tomlinson , Carrie Hulen , Maggie Davenport , Tony Boothby
|
Displaced Gay Youth Empowerment Project
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Konrad W. Mayr
|
Gay Youth Alliance/San Diego
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Clarissa Franta
|
The Gay African Youth Networking Center
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mariam Armisen
|
Long Island Gay & Lesbian Youth Inc
(631) 665-2300
|Bay Shore, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Catherine R. Laporte , Robert Walker and 7 others Joseph V. Mehler , Ken Shanahan , Chris Scarpati , Andrew Stern , Tom Maligno , Warren Seigel , Ralph M. Randazzo
|
Cape & Islands Gay & Straight Youth Alliance, Inc
|Monument Beach, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments