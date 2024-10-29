Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Gendarm.com is a versatile domain name with potential applications across various industries. Its meaning, derived from the French term for 'constable,' evokes themes of safety, security, and protection. This makes it an attractive option for businesses in law enforcement, military services, or security fields.
The brevity and memorability of Gendarm.com make it a valuable asset for any business looking to create a strong online presence. It's easy to remember and can be used as the foundation for a successful branding strategy.
Gendarm.com can help your business grow by attracting organic traffic through search engines. The unique and industry-specific nature of the name makes it more likely to be searched for in relation to your business.
Gendarm.com also plays a crucial role in establishing trust and loyalty with customers. A domain name that accurately reflects your business or brand can help build credibility, making it easier to convert potential customers into sales.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Gendarm.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gendarme, Ltd.
(562) 801-5633
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Security Guard Training Service & Security and Safety Consultants
Officers: John Aboli , Patricia Burn and 1 other Ndri Aboli
|
Gendarme Capital
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Ian Lamphere
|
Gendarme Institute
|Pico Rivera, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Ndri Aboli
|
The Gendarme
(304) 567-2600
|Seneca Rocks, WV
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles Whol Sporting/Recreational Goods
Officers: Arthur Kearns , John Markwell
|
Gendarme Cologne for Men
|West Hollywood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ralph Schroeder
|
George F Gendarme
|Los Alamitos, CA
|President at Geotechnical Systems Incorporated
|
Gendarme Institute LLC
|Pico Rivera, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Education & Instruction
Officers: Ndri Aboli
|
Gendarme Properties LLC
|Aurora, CO
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Handrajannie Tanojo
|
Gendarme Dance Academy
|Pico Rivera, CA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Gendarme Capital Co., LLC
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Ian Lamphere , Ezat Rahimi