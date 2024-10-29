GeneralBuildingSupply.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
General Building Supply Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Lumber/Plywood/Millwork
|
General Building Supply, Inc.
(304) 529-2551
|Huntington, WV
|
Industry:
Carpentry Contractor Roofing/Siding Contr Ret Lumber/Building Mtrl
Officers: Sherry Wagoner , Steve Wagoner and 4 others Jerry Graham , Mike Jones , Sherry Anderson , Willard S. Waggoner
|
General Building Supply, Inc.
|Brooksville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Durable Goods, Nec
Officers: Alan Field , Gary Giordano
|
General Building Supply
|Mokena, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Lumber/Building Materials
|
General Building Supply, Inc.
(208) 733-3390
|Twin Falls, ID
|
Industry:
Ret Lumber/Building Materials
Officers: Ron Wool , Kendel Wool and 3 others Toni Bingham , Judy Wool , Ron Woll
|
General Building Supply Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
General Wholesale Building Supply Company
(910) 455-1404
|Jacksonville, NC
|
Industry:
Retail Building Materials
Officers: Debbie Jenkins
|
General Wholesale Building Supply Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
General Wholesale Building Supply Company
(252) 638-6506
|New Bern, NC
|
Industry:
Mfg Structural Wood Members Ret Lumber/Building Materials
Officers: James Garner , Gary Hardison and 4 others Jeff Carruth , Donald Cuthrell , John Fox , Kirk Nyberg
|
General Wholesale Building Supply Company
(910) 892-2300
|Dunn, NC
|
Industry:
Mfg Structural Wood Members
Officers: Gary Vann , Rusty Moore and 2 others David Dawson , Mark Dunham