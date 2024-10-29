GeneralHealthCenter.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
General Health Medical Center
|Hialeah, FL
|
Industry:
General Hospital Medical Doctor's Office
|
Southwest General Health Center
(440) 816-4200
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
General Hospital Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Karen Siegel , Steve Hemmelgarn and 2 others Karen Seagal , Cara Padine
|
Lancaster General Health Center
|Parkesburg, PA
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
|
Southwest General Health Center
(440) 816-4900
|Strongsville, OH
|
Industry:
General Hospital Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: John Mills , Irena C. Kodz and 7 others Marc Feldman , Irene H. Bautista , Barb Stec , Kelly Becker , Rebecca A. Frederick , Olga B. Kovacevic , Jan Lasker
|
Southwest General Health Center
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Urgent Care Center
Officers: Jan Lasker , John Mills and 6 others Karen Smith , Janice M. Blau , Lynn Horton , Pedro C. Anloague , Paul S. Freedman , Shelley Kluender
|
Southwest General Health Center
(440) 816-8200
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
General Hospital Specialty Hospital
Officers: Phillip Kuntz , Karen Painter and 8 others Susan Shubook , Nancy Crow , Lisa Leung , Brenden Griesmer , Janet J. Shin , Sue Missig , Mike Hudec , John Eschenauer
|
Southwest General Health Center
(440) 816-8000
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Vasu Pandrangi , Frank Bican and 7 others Penny Kost , Lynne Stark , John Eschenauer , Marilyn H. McNamara , Tracy Heneghan , Karen Jones , Angel Ronda
|
General Health Care Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luz I. Botero
|
General Health Testing Center, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Aldol Fleites , Manuel Vazquez
|
Akron General Health & Wellness Center
|Uniontown, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services