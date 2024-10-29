GeneralIndustrialContractors.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
General Industrial Contractors
|Owensboro, KY
|
Industry:
Heavy Construction
Officers: Danny Reneer , Jack Jones
|
General Industrial Contractors
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ralph Clock
|
General Industrial Contractors
|Hurst, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Dan C. Lewis
|
Industrial General Contractors Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Graciela A. Guerendian , Carlos E. Castaneda
|
General Industrial Contractors, Inc.
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Dan C. Lewis , Debra A. Lewis and 1 other Melissa A. Cooper
|
Horizon Industries General Contractors, Inc
|Vancouver, WA
|
Industry:
Commercial Construction
Officers: Donovan Fleck
|
Elvin Industrial Service and General Contractor
|Manati, PR
|
Industry:
Industrial Buildings and Warehouses
Officers: Carlos Feliciano
|
Sl Maintenance & General Contractor Mantenimiento Industrial
|San Juan, PR
|
Industry:
Construction and Mining Machinery
|
Gonzalez Industrial Insulation General Contractors, Inc.
|Victoria, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Arnulfo Gonzalez , Guadalupe G. Gonzalez
|
Associated General Contractors Texas Highway Heavy Utilities & Industrial Brach
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction Professional Organization
Officers: Hoy Gatlin