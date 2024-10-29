GeneralPropertyMaintenance.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
General Property Maintenance
(419) 891-9830
|Maumee, OH
|
Industry:
Roofing and Sheet Metal Work
Officers: Rodney May , Mary A. May
|
Freedom General Property Maintenance
|Miamisburg, OH
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
|
General Property Maintenance, Inc.
|Key Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Norman Joel Rosen
|
General Property Maintenance LLC
|Cape Coral, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Felix A. Baez
|
General Property Maintenance Inc.
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Building Maintenance Services
Officers: James Anderberg
|
General Property Maintenance Inc
(706) 687-7142
|Columbus, GA
|
Industry:
Janitorial Services
Officers: Curtis Paige , Johnnie Paige and 1 other Kenneth Paige
|
General Property Maintenance Inc
(708) 532-4702
|Tinley Park, IL
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Joe Baez
|
Edwards General Property Maintenance
|Lauderhill, FL
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Stanley Edwards
|
General Property Maintenance Inc
(775) 746-1732
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Industry: Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Charles Witherell
|
Holt General Contracting Property Maintenance
|Jamestown, NY
|
Industry:
Construction
Officers: Jeffrey Holt