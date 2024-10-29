Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Buy GeneralTextile.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GeneralTextile.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
General Textile
|Hamden, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
General Textiles
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
General Textiles
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: James D. Somerville , Denis Leclair and 6 others B. Mary McNabb , William F. Cass , Jonathan W. Spatz , James M. Baker , Michael M. Searles , David Stone
|
General Textiles USA Corporation
|Cape Coral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kutsi Kemal Topal
|
General Textile Converters, Inc.
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Al Gold , Jacqueline Gold
|
Asian General Textiles, Inc.
|Monterey Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
General Textiles, Inc.
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Isteban Boyajian
|
General Textile Products Inc.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
General Textile Equipment Corp
(704) 377-5398
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Wholesales Used Textile Machinery
Officers: Taher A. Abdelmessih , Nelly Abdelmessih
|
R.R. General Textiles, Inc.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation