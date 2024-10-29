GenesisNational.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Genesis Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Genesis Health Care National
|Venice, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
|
Genesis National Healthcare, Inc.
(713) 933-0427
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Home Health Care Services
Officers: Craig Bell , Valencia G. Bell
|
Genesys National Billing
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
|
Genesis National, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gerald B. Braley , Jefferey G. Braley and 4 others Rick Bowers , Barbara Braley , Lisa Braley , Janet B. Bowers
|
Genesys National Recovery, Inc.
|Medley, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Arvelo Patrick , Ruben A. Arvelo and 2 others Brenda A. Velazquez , Rumarie Maisonet
|
Genesis National,Inc.
|Altamonte Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Barber Shop
Officers: Edward L. Windsor , Viviana Windsor and 2 others Daniel Alvarez , Dulce M. Hernandez
|
Genesis National Mortgage Corporation
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jeffrey Braley , Janet B. Bowers
|
Genesis Eldercare National Centers, Inc.
(732) 295-9300
|Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Reneea Verrer , Pam Tooker
|
Genesis Eldercare National Centers, Inc.
(973) 503-1500
|Whippany, NJ
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Anthony Demeola , Dennis Tomala and 8 others Dave Guerra , Amanda Madgr , Brian Pucci , Camila Li , Andrew Fouroungian , Regis Robbins , Susan Bennett , William Manghisi