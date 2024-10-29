GenesisSchool.com

Your price with special offer:
Genesis School
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Genesis School
(718) 836-7100
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kathy Davis
|
Genesis Schools
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Genesis School
|Evergreen, AL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Susan Coleman
|
Genesis School
|Trinity, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Marian L. Luckett
|
Genesis School
|Kingston, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jo A. Burger , Diane Pauline
|
Genesis Schools
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Mike Byrd , Walter C. Muse and 4 others Jesse D. Oliver , Truett Roberts , Virginia Lannen , Carolynne Chancellor Smith
|
Genesis School
|Miami Gardens, FL
|
Genesis School
|Joliet, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Cynthia Lynch
|
Genesis II School
|Muskegon, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Danny Smith
|
Genesis Christian School, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Suzette Sosa , Charles E. Bearinger and 1 other Martha De Leon