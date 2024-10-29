Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GeoMaintenance.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Geo's Maintenance, LLC
|Cape Coral, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Geovany Alvarenga
|
Geo Maintenance Services Inc
(765) 644-7600
|Anderson, IN
|
Industry:
Commercial Janitorial and Lawn Service
Officers: Cherie Allen , Steve Allen
|
Geo Maintenance Inc.
|Queens Village, NY
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: George Ntavoultzis
|
Geo Maintenance Corporation
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gerardo A. Marin , Elkin D. Orozco and 1 other Oscar D. Carmona
|
Geo's Property Maintenance LLC
|Cocoa, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jeffery W. Six
|
Schiff Repair & Maintenance Geo LLC
|Velva, ND
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: George Schiff , Joyce Schiff