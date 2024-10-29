GeorgetownFire.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Deparment
|Georgetown, MS
|
Industry:
Volunteer Fire Dept
Officers: Alan Faler
|
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department
|Georgetown, OH
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: S. K. Jones , Joseph E. Brookbank
|
Camp Georgetown Fire Response
|Georgetown, NY
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
|
Georgetown County Fire Department
|Georgetown, SC
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: Anthony C. Hucks , Mack Reed and 4 others Waylon Owens , Lenny Owens , Tom E. Owens , Hugh W. Snowden
|
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company
|Georgetown, CT
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: Greg Zap , Michael Heibeck
|
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department
|Logansport, IN
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: Ira W. Hitchens
|
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Dept
(302) 854-6769
|Georgetown, DE
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: Ira Hitchens , Harry Fletcher and 8 others Lois Briggs , Ronnie Heck , William Bradley , Lewis W. Briggs , Charles B. Stevenson , James W. King , Thomas E. Rust , Harold R. Stintsman
|
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department
|Georgetown, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Greg Schwab
|
Georgetown Fire Department
|Georgetown, AR
|
Industry:
Fire Dept
Officers: Katy Overstreet
|
Georgetown Fire Protection District
(217) 662-2701
|Georgetown, IL
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Allen Thomen , Allen Bhonen and 7 others Pamela Hayes , Greg Newlin , Shari Holmstrom , Sandy Stevenson , Allan Phoman , Bob Fiefert , Brad Hayes