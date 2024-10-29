GeorgiaTechnicalCollege.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Central Georgia Technical College
|Roberta, GA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Eliane Truelove , Brad Blalock
|
Georgia Wiregrass Technical College
|Ocilla, GA
|
Industry:
Junior College
|
Georgia SW Technical College
(229) 225-3977
|Thomasville, GA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Paul Blough , Frances Parker and 7 others Janet Liles , Charles Rooks , Robert Hutchinson , Dennis Lee , Freida Hill , Roy M. Lilly , Jane Shirah
|
Georgia Wiregrass Technical College
(229) 333-2100
|Valdosta, GA
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Randall Lamar Smith , Carissa Worley and 8 others Shalonda Sanders , Ray Perren , Keren Wynn , Mary Ann Garner , Brian Dowen , Gregory Maddock , Tina Anderson , Steven Null Gottlieb
|
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
|Rockmart, GA
|
Industry:
Junior College
Officers: April Welch , Susan Stephens and 1 other Joe Knighton
|
Georgia Wiregrass Technical College
|Fitzgerald, GA
|
Industry:
Junior College
Officers: Sylvia Lockett
|
Georgia Wiregrass Technical College
|Douglas, GA
|
Industry:
Junior College
Officers: Diane Harper , Jim Schwindle and 2 others Lawton Lovell , Mike Harden
|
Georgia West Technical College
(706) 845-4323
|Lagrange, GA
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Joy Curry , Michael Shiver and 8 others Dianne Parrish , Joy Catron , Leslie Breland , Jim McNair , Stephen Dawe , Lydia Coveson , Chris D. Garsee , Barbara Knights
|
Georgia Piedmont Technical College
(404) 297-9522
|Clarkston, GA
|
Industry:
Junior College
Officers: John Buell
|
Georgia NW Technical College
|Summerville, GA
|
Industry:
Junior College