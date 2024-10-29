GeriatricGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Geriatric Dental Group
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Pamela Linder , Hooman Shakiba
|
Life Services Geriatric Group
|Doylestown, PA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Paul Moyer
|
Geriatric Professional Group, LLC
|Fairfield, CT
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Eric D. Stein
|
Southeastern Geriatric Healthcare Group
(404) 497-1830
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Russel Wagner , Graham McDonald and 4 others Robin Pintgor-Nelson , Diana S. Stephens , Deanne M. Unger , Gary Figiel
|
Strong Health Geriatrics Group
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Martin J. Haibach , Roseann Risio and 6 others Julie A. Stefko , Jean Bohomey , June Helberg , Christopher Rpac Hamann , Joseph P. Donofrio , James Patrick Reidy
|
Valley Geriatric Medical Group
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Anne M. Moore , Dan Osterweil
|
Geriatric Group of America, Inc.
|Diamond Bar, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Loren G. Lipson
|
Valley Geriatric Medical Group, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Dan Osterweil
|
Lakeshore Geriatric Care Group LLC
|Mandeville, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Chris Lopez
|
Connecticut Geriatric Specialty Group, P.C.
|West Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: David Houle