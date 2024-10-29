Gerontologists.org

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gerontologist
|Holly Ridge, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Joanne Perri
|
Gerontologist & Associates, Inc
|Kernersville, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Association of Professional Gerontologists
|Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Don Vanderhider
|
Amie Marchini Gerontologist, Inc.
(209) 384-3300
|Merced, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Residential Care Services
Officers: Amie Marchini
|
National Association for Professional Gerontologists
|Los Altos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Anabel O. Pelham , Donna Schafer
|
American Association for Financial Gerontologist, Inc.
|Manhasset, NY
|
Industry:
Investment Advisory Service