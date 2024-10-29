GlassFabrications.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Glass Fabrication
|Moreno Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Fabricated Glass
|Escondido, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
Officers: Daniel Pompeo
|
Glass Fabricators
|Margate, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
Officers: Marty Schiffman
|
Fabric 2 Glass
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Industry:
Paint, Glass, and Wallpaper Stores
Officers: Debra Neal-Martin
|
Access Glass Fabricator I’
|El Monte, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
|
Glass Fabrications Inc
(915) 542-0686
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Glass/Glazing Contractor Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper Carpentry Contractor Ret Lumber/Building Mtrl
Officers: Karl Pedigo
|
Custom Glass Fabricators, Inc.
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Moize Kapasi
|
Glass Fabrication Solutions, L.L.C.
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Charles F. Gustafson , Luella J. Gustafson and 2 others Charles F. Gustafon , Luella J. Gustafon
|
Midwest Glass Fabricators Inc
(248) 889-7900
|Highland, MI
|
Industry:
Mfg Household Furniture
Officers: Paul B. Hornik , Robert Nolan and 3 others Patrick L. Iaquinto , James R. Iaquinto , Michael C. Iaquinto
|
Glass Fabricators, Inc
(515) 244-4256
|Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
Whol Construction Materials
Officers: Kathleen Jones , Benjamin B. Ullem