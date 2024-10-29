Ask About Special November Deals!
    • About GlaucomaFoundation.com

    GlaucomaFoundation.com is an ideal domain name for non-profits, healthcare providers, or businesses focused on glaucoma. It directly relates to the condition, signaling trust and authority. This domain name can be used to create a website where visitors can learn about the latest research, donate, or access resources.

    The .com extension adds professionalism and credibility, positioning your organization as reliable and trustworthy. In industries like healthcare, this is crucial for attracting potential patients or members.

    Why GlaucomaFoundation.com?

    Owning GlaucomaFoundation.com can boost your online presence and organic traffic by allowing search engines to easily identify and categorize the content of your website. This domain name is specific enough that it's likely to attract a targeted audience, which can help increase brand awareness and customer loyalty.

    Additionally, having a domain name like GlaucomaFoundation.com can enhance trust and credibility, making potential customers more confident in your organization. This can lead to increased conversions and revenue.

    Marketability of GlaucomaFoundation.com

    GlaucomaFoundation.com can help you stand out from competitors by clearly communicating the focus of your business or organization. In a crowded digital landscape, having a unique and relevant domain name helps you differentiate yourself.

    This domain name is versatile in its applications. It can be used in various marketing channels such as social media, email campaigns, and print materials. For example, you could use it as the primary URL for your website or as a subdomain for specific initiatives. By consistently using this domain across all marketing efforts, you'll create a strong and recognizable brand identity.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GlaucomaFoundation.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Western Glaucoma Foundation
    		Sisters, OR Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: John Samples
    Childrens Glaucoma Foundation
    		Boston, MA Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: David Walton
    Glaucoma Foundation Inc
    (212) 285-0080     		New York, NY Industry: Commercial Physical Research
    Officers: Robert Ritch , Michael A. Walter and 8 others Brad Martin , Peter Crowley , Jessica Exelbert , Larry A. Wheeler , Ed McLaughlin , Robert D. Fechtner , Angela Cooley , Kira Zmuda
    Western Glaucoma Foundation
    		Portland, OR Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: John Samples
    The Glaucoma Foundation, Inc.
    		New York, NY Filed: Foreign Corporation
    Officers: Robert Ritch , Joseph M. La Motta and 1 other Sheldon M. Siegel
    S.O.S. Glaucoma Foundation
    		Bronx, NY Industry: Civic/Social Association
    American Glaucoma Society Foundation
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Robert N. Weinreb
    Optometric Glaucoma Foundation
    		Hewlett, NY Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: G. Flanagan O D John
    Strobis Glaucoma Foundation, Inc.
    		Boca Raton, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: John A. Strobis , Bertram Harnett and 1 other Deanna Bluestein
    Glaucoma Research Foundation Incorporated
    (415) 986-3162     		San Francisco, CA Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Catalina San Agustin , Robert N. Weinreb and 5 others Harry Quigley , Andrew Jackson , Robert C. Nevins , Sarah Watt Brown , John Hetherington