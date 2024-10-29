Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
GlaucomaFoundation.com is an ideal domain name for non-profits, healthcare providers, or businesses focused on glaucoma. It directly relates to the condition, signaling trust and authority. This domain name can be used to create a website where visitors can learn about the latest research, donate, or access resources.
The .com extension adds professionalism and credibility, positioning your organization as reliable and trustworthy. In industries like healthcare, this is crucial for attracting potential patients or members.
Owning GlaucomaFoundation.com can boost your online presence and organic traffic by allowing search engines to easily identify and categorize the content of your website. This domain name is specific enough that it's likely to attract a targeted audience, which can help increase brand awareness and customer loyalty.
Additionally, having a domain name like GlaucomaFoundation.com can enhance trust and credibility, making potential customers more confident in your organization. This can lead to increased conversions and revenue.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GlaucomaFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Western Glaucoma Foundation
|Sisters, OR
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: John Samples
|
Childrens Glaucoma Foundation
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: David Walton
|
Glaucoma Foundation Inc
(212) 285-0080
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Robert Ritch , Michael A. Walter and 8 others Brad Martin , Peter Crowley , Jessica Exelbert , Larry A. Wheeler , Ed McLaughlin , Robert D. Fechtner , Angela Cooley , Kira Zmuda
|
Western Glaucoma Foundation
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: John Samples
|
The Glaucoma Foundation, Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign Corporation
Officers: Robert Ritch , Joseph M. La Motta and 1 other Sheldon M. Siegel
|
S.O.S. Glaucoma Foundation
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
American Glaucoma Society Foundation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert N. Weinreb
|
Optometric Glaucoma Foundation
|Hewlett, NY
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: G. Flanagan O D John
|
Strobis Glaucoma Foundation, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: John A. Strobis , Bertram Harnett and 1 other Deanna Bluestein
|
Glaucoma Research Foundation Incorporated
(415) 986-3162
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Catalina San Agustin , Robert N. Weinreb and 5 others Harry Quigley , Andrew Jackson , Robert C. Nevins , Sarah Watt Brown , John Hetherington