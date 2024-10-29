GlenAssociates.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Glen Associates
(248) 363-7166
|Commerce Township, MI
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programing
Officers: Tina Glenn
|
Glen Abbey Memorial Association
|Bonita, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard T Sells Rt
|
Pasadena Glen Improvement Association
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Linda M. Williams
|
Oak Glen Association
|Glendora, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jenner Dela Rosa
|
Glen Hobbit's Condominium Association
|Cordova, TN
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Glen PM Associates LLC
|Saint James, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Cherry Glen Homeowners Association
|Livermore, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joe Evans , Rodney Ebstein
|
Glen Wilkins Associates
|Roslindale, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Highlands Glen Owners Association
|
Arbor Glen Owners Association
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Betty Jo Hall , Laurel Glowacki and 5 others Janet Cole , Delanie Alcorn , Beverly Hawkins , Jay Schiller , Suzie Swan