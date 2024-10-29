GlobalTransportationServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Global Transportation Services, Inc.
(515) 265-6171
|Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
Transportation Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Jack C. Ingle
|
Global Transport Services Ltd.
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Anna Pritsker , Becky Guthry and 2 others Michael Shealy , Paul Slater
|
Global Transportation Services
|Bensenville, IL
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
|
Global Transportation Services, Inc
|Groveport, OH
|
Industry:
Freight Transportation Arrangement Freight Transportation Arrangement
|
Global Transportation Services
|Forest Park, GA
|
Industry:
Freight Transportation Arrangement
Officers: Richard Steven , Marty Howard and 1 other Jim Sprayberry
|
Global Transport Services, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Manuel Morales , Michael O'Neal and 1 other Lawrence Cozzi
|
Global Transport Service
(718) 751-1445
|Arverne, NY
|
Industry:
Crew Transportation Services
Officers: Asmahan Dahbali , Timur Evren
|
Global Transportation Services
|Chesapeake, VA
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
|
Global Transportation Services, Inc.
(515) 265-6171
|Seattle, WA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Freight Transportation Arrangement
Officers: Jellison Richard , Jason Totah and 4 others Jack C. Ingle , Kenneth D. Roberts , James S. Hilgert , Edgar B. Kelly
|
Global Transportation Services
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Michael Reilly