GoldenStrip.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Golden Strip
|Mauldin, SC
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: Tommy Ashworth
|
Golden Strip Dental Laboratory
(864) 228-2551
|Simpsonville, SC
|
Industry:
Dental Laboratory
Officers: Ray Hendrix , Sherry Hendrix
|
Golden Strip Contractors Inc
|Piedmont, SC
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: Deanna Blackburn
|
Golden Strip Broadcasting, Inc.
(864) 963-5991
|Fountain Inn, SC
|
Industry:
Radio Broadcast Station
Officers: Joyce Lastinger , Joseph Lastringer and 1 other Don Launius
|
Golden Strip Transfer, Inc.
(843) 554-9284
|North Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Truck Terminal Facility
Officers: David Garret , Bill Hollifield and 1 other Billy Holly
|
Golden Strip Pawn Shop
(864) 963-6061
|Simpsonville, SC
|
Industry:
Pawn Shop
Officers: Dianne Reeves
|
Golden Strip Chiropractic
(864) 962-5504
|Simpsonville, SC
|
Industry:
Chiropractor's Office
Officers: Misty Geiyer
|
Golden Strip Jobsite
|Greenville, SC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Golden Strip Shrine Club
|Williamston, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Golden Strip Farm
(570) 437-2811
|Milton, PA
|
Industry:
Crop Preparation for Market
Officers: Walter Laidacker , Alice Laidecker