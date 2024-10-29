GolfClubOfAmerica.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Golf Clubs of America, Lp
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Hollyhills Gp, LLC
|
Golf Clubs of America, Inc.
|Poinciana, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Scott F. Krause , Delores Krause and 1 other Boris Sodos
|
Pga Golf Club of America
|Fort Pierce, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Melissa Karney
|
Indoor Golf Clubs of America LLC
|Fraser, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Golf & Social Club of America Inc.
|Mill Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joseph Dobkowski
|
Golf Cart Club of America, Inc.
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
National Golf Clubs of America, Inc.
|Casselberry, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gary Holmes , Ceser Middleton
|
Fun Lovers Golf Clubs of America
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Harris
|
Philippine Amateur Golf Club of America,Inc.
|Yorba Linda, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Junior Golf Academy at The Pga of America Golf Club , LLC
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Martin S. Goldman , Brian Rous