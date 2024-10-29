GolfPoloClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Polo Golf Club, L.P.
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Kendall Hamilton
|
Polo West Golf Club, Inc.
|Wellington, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Cheval Polo & Golf Club, Inc.
|Lutz, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: J. D. Uiterwyk , George F. Allen
|
Polo Trace Golf Club, LLC
(561) 495-5300
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Lewis G. Gordon , Harriett Rostoff and 4 others Joyce Gonzalez , Bob Merrill , Norman Blumenthal , Sidney Wartel
|
Polo West Golf Club, Inc.
|Wellington, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Glenn F. Straub , Sal Spano and 1 other Craig T. Galle
|
Polo Trace Golf Club, LLC
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Ql Management, LLC , Q3 Capital Services, LLC and 1 other Q3 Capital Partners, Llp
|
Polo West Golf Club, LLC
|Wellington, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Glenn F. Straub
|
Polo Trace Golf Club, Lllp
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Sgp, Inc.
|
Cheval Polo, Golf and Country Club, Inc.
|Lutz, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Patricia Dickerson
|
Palm Springs Golf and Polo Club Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation