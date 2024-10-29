Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
GoodSamaritanFund.com is an exceptional domain that resonates with generosity, compassion, and human connection. It's a powerful choice for non-profit organizations, foundations, or businesses specializing in philanthropy, healthcare, education, or other altruistic industries.
This domain name has a distinct advantage over others due to its clear association with goodwill, caring, and the spirit of giving. It immediately conveys a sense of trustworthiness and reliability, making it an ideal investment for businesses that want to make a positive impact on the world.
By purchasing GoodSamaritanFund.com, your business can benefit from increased organic traffic through search engines due to its relevant and evocative nature. The domain name itself attracts potential customers who are actively seeking out charitable causes or businesses that align with their values.
Additionally, the GoodSamaritanFund.com domain can help establish your brand as trustworthy and reputable within your industry. By owning a domain name that directly relates to your cause or mission, you'll gain credibility in the eyes of your audience and potential customers.
Buy GoodSamaritanFund.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GoodSamaritanFund.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Good Samaritan Fund
|Friday Harbor, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Good Samaritan Fund-Caro
|Caro, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerry Smith
|
Good Samaritan Fund, Inc.
|Milton, VT
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Jane Warner
|
Good Samaritan Fund
|Toulon, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Harley Jones , Al Harmon
|
The Good Samaritan Fund
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Martha Moses
|
Good Samaritan Fund
|Willcox, AZ
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
|
The Good Samaritan Legacy Fund
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mary Hansen Faris
|
South Park Good Samaritan Fund
|Fairplay, CO
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Kathleen Wilson
|
Good Samaritan Animal Relief Fund Inc
|Grayslake, IL
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
|
The Sunrise Good Samaritan Fund Inc
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care