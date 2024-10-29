Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
GoodShepherdVillage.com is a domain name that exudes a sense of protection, guidance, and belonging. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses that prioritize customer satisfaction and strong community connections. Some industries that could benefit from this domain include education, healthcare, and non-profit organizations.
Using a domain like GoodShepherdVillage.com allows you to create a cohesive and engaging online brand. It offers a memorable and easy-to-remember name, which can help increase traffic and improve your online presence. A domain with this level of meaning and depth can help establish trust and credibility with your audience.
GoodShepherdVillage.com can help your business grow by attracting organic traffic through its meaningful and relatable name. Search engines favor domains that have clear and descriptive names, which can lead to improved search engine rankings and increased visibility. A domain that resonates with your audience can help establish a strong brand identity.
GoodShepherdVillage.com can also help your business grow by fostering customer trust and loyalty. A memorable and relatable domain name can make your business appear more trustworthy and established, leading to increased customer confidence and repeat business. A domain name that aligns with your business values can help attract new customers who share those same values.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of GoodShepherdVillage.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Shepherd Good Villages Inc
|Summerfield, KS
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Rose Meybrunn , Ladonna Thomas
|
Shepherd Good Village II
(660) 463-2267
|Concordia, MO
|
Industry:
Residential Care
Officers: Robert Lange , Lester Mehnken and 3 others Roger Flandermeyer , Lee Teater , Mark Schulze
|
Good Shepherd Village, LLC.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Akbar A. Ali
|
Shepherd Good Village
(660) 463-2267
|Concordia, MO
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Robert Lange , Lester Mehnken and 4 others Roger Flandermeyer , Lee Teater , Mark Schulze , Paul Tebbencamp
|
The Good Shepherd Village
|San Clemente, CA
|
Shepherd Good Village Housing Corporation
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Sharon Higney , Leroy Raab
|
Shepherd Good Cleaning Services
|Wake Village, TX
|
Industry:
Building Cleaning & Maintenance Services
Officers: Debbie A. Smith
|
Good Shepherds Ev Lutheran
|Hot Springs Village, AR
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Good Shepherd Village at Endwell, Inc.
|Endwell, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Joseph Linus Tigue , Michael Keenan
|
Good Shepherd Village & Endwell Healthcare Center
|Endicott, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services