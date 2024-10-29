GospelRecords.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gospel Recordings
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Judith Muscarella , Colin Stott and 1 other Paul Weekly
|
Gospel Recordings
(951) 719-1650
|Temecula, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg Prerecorded Tapes/Cd's/MP3's
Officers: Mack Timm , Colin Stott
|
Sunrise Gospel Records, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sherryl L. Forbes
|
Tradition Gospel Records LLC
|Winter Haven, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Carl Williams , Denise Williams
|
Sunrise Gospel Records, Inc.
(561) 236-5753
|Clermont, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Philip R. Forbes , Clifton D. Forbes and 4 others Lynette Forbes , Branden R. Bethel , La-Nasio M. Forbes , Sherryl L. Forbes
|
Tgks Gospel Records, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Business Management
Officers: Leon Lamont Johnson , Horace E. Christian and 1 other Caabusiness Management
|
Shurfine Gospel Records Inc
(919) 894-1771
|Benson, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Wendall I. Parker , Judd Parker
|
Oneness Gospel Records
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
|
Nuworld Gospel Records, Inc.
|Norwalk, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Bill Stewart
|
Full Gospel Records, Inc
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Bonnie R. Mitchell , Larry D. Mitchell and 1 other Daniel Mitchell