Habilitative.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Habilitation
|McKeesport, PA
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
|
Habilitation Training
|Lebanon, IN
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Brent Cartin
|
Softpath Habilitation
|Cobden, IL
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: John Kirkpatrick
|
Cmh Habilitation
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Lydia Fattler
|
Habilitative Systems
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Services-Misc
Officers: Gina Moore
|
Habilitation Services
|Delaware, OH
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Habilitation Inc
(570) 628-5316
|Pottsville, PA
|
Industry:
Vocational Rehabilitation Agency
Officers: Suzanne Kunkel , Pete Kiepsock and 5 others Robert Stclair , Maria Doyle , Kathy Hughes , Robert Clair , Maureen Denaploi
|
Habilitate, LLC
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: David A. Coyle
|
Habilitation, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Lance R. Hughes , Brenda Nelson and 1 other Bruce G. Barre
|
Tamarack Habilitation
|Blaine, MN