HabitatCompany.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Habitat Company
(212) 977-4813
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Donald Zucker
|
The Habitat Company LLC
(773) 826-3300
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Cindy Dietz , Diane White
|
The Habitat Company LLC
(314) 533-3350
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Jeanette Pox , Maria Zasaretti
|
Habitat Trading Company, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Habitat Company LLC
(312) 902-2092
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Mark Seplowin
|
The Habitat Company
|Chicago, IL
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel E. Levin , Douglas R. Woodworth and 2 others Barry Goldberg , Mark Segal
|
The Habitat Company LLC
(312) 943-1515
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Rod Holmes , Ben Robinson and 7 others Stacey Snyder , Millie Rosenbloom , Wendt Jeffery , Nick Snyder , John L. Halloran , Anita Porter , Brennan Catherine
|
Habitat Sprinkler Company
|Broomfield, CO
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
|
The Habitat Company LLC
(312) 243-6340
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Dorothy Lloyd , Rosa Moore
|
The Habitat Company LLC
(773) 684-2333
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Tarlisa Hunt