HabitatProject.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Habitat Creation Project, Inc.
|Homestead, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Tracy Howard , Laurel Williams and 1 other Robert G. Williams
|
Global Habitat Project
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Franklin Reece
|
Smith River Habitat Project
|Helena, MT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Brandon Boedecker
|
Marine Habitat Project
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
La Cruz Habitat Protection Project
|McAllen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Edward B. Rashin , Maraleen Manos-Jones and 1 other Cecelia Sue Sill
|
Urban Habitat Preservation Project, Inc.
|Decatur, IN
|
Industry:
Residential Construction
|
West Seattle Wildlife Habitat Project
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Sea-Life Habitat Improvement Project Incorporation
|Fort Pierce, FL
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Andrew A. Brady
|
Sea-Life Habitat Improvement Project, Incorporated
|Port Saint Lucie, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Andrew A. Brady , Victoria L. Tillman and 3 others Norman C. Ridgely , Dean Kubitschek , Paul N. Sampson
|
Sea-Life Habitat Improvement Project Incorporation
|Vero Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Andrew A. Brady , Norman C. Ridgely