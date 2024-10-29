HaciendaDelNorte.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Del Hacienda Norte Water
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operators, Nsk
|
Del Haciendas Norte Estates
(915) 581-1163
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Charles M. Maddox , Mike Maddox
|
Hacienda Lagunas Del Norte, Ll
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Stephen Chavez
|
Hacienda Lagunas Del Norte, LLC
|Burbank, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Management
Officers: Stephen P. Chavez
|
Hacienda Del Norte, A California Limited Partnership
|La Jolla, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Norman L. Hahn
|
Hacienda Del Norte Associates Limited Partnership
|Carmichael, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Force Holdings, LLC
|
Haciendas Del Norte Property Owners Association, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Del Norte Ltd. Partnership, A California Limited Partnership
|Hacienda Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Michael Wm Metz