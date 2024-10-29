HairSpirit.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Hair Spirit
|Lees Summit, MO
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Deborah Neal
|
Warm Spirit Hair Studio
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Dorenda Johnson
|
Shear Spirit Hair Salon
|Live Oak, FL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Elizabeth A. Brooks
|
Spirit Hair Studio
(702) 871-2511
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Michael Ozuna , James P. Coyle
|
Hair In The Spirit
|Oviedo, FL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Hair Mind & Spirit
|Florissant, MO
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Sweet Spirit Hair Care
|Elizabethtown, KY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Tammy Knox
|
Free Spirit Hair Tique
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: James Williams
|
Hair In The Spirit Inc
|Deerfield Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Beauty Shop
Officers: Brian Lucas , Sylvester K. Bailey and 3 others Wilma F. Bailey-Lucas , Donna Benton , Natashia Ford
|
Suzan's Hair Body & Spirit Salon
(615) 226-0602
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Beauty Salon
Officers: Suzan Matias