HairTamer.com is a unique and catchy domain name, tailor-made for businesses focusing on hair care and beauty. With this domain, you can create a strong online presence, targeting clients who are actively seeking quality hair care services. It stands out due to its simplicity, relevance, and recall value.
You can use HairTamer.com for various applications such as creating a website for your hair salon or starting an e-commerce store selling hair care products. It's ideal for industries like cosmetology, hairstyling, and hair care product manufacturing. This domain's versatility makes it a valuable asset in the digital world.
HairTamer.com can significantly help your business grow by improving your online discoverability. It can positively impact organic traffic by making your website more search engine friendly and easier for potential clients to find. It can contribute to establishing a strong brand identity and fostering trust and loyalty among your customers.
Having a domain name that resonates with your business niche can lead to better customer engagement and conversions. By owning HairTamer.com, you'll be able to create a professional and trustworthy online image, which can translate into increased sales and revenue for your business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HairTamer.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Hair Tamers
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Hair Tamers
|Winfield, KS
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop Misc Personal Services
Officers: Beverly Samms , Donna Haldky and 1 other Carolyn Roberts
|
Hair Tamer
(248) 623-0529
|Clarkston, MI
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Janis Argyle
|
Hair Tamers
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Emma Haynes
|
Tamer Hair Salon
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Tamer Ahmed
|
The Hair Tamer
(706) 935-5152
|Ringgold, GA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Jenni Sweet , Jenny Tinker
|
Mane Tamers Hair Studio
|Sparta, IL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Rhonda Wilson
|
Mane Tamers Hair Cutting
|Carrollton, KY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Hair Tamers LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Cherese Jordan , Kenneth Arnold
|
Hair Tamer Studio 105
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Carla Montgomery