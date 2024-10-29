HaitiUsa.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Haiti USA Market Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose M. Alvizures
|
Haiti Aviation USA LLC
|North Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Airport/Airport Services
|
Haiti/USA Workforce, LLC
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Power Meus , Ghislaine T. Pierre and 3 others Fedner Pierre-Louis , Straider S. Blancheur , Fedner V Pierre Louis
|
Pri Haiti-USA, Inc.
|Port Saint Joe, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Philip A. Jones , Ralph P. Rish and 2 others Josue Leconte , Clifford L. Knaur
|
Haiti/USA Workforce
|Naples, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Fedner Pierre-Louis
|
Haiti Aviation USA LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Charles Voigt , Shariff H. Voigt and 1 other Sebastien Toussaint
|
USA Friends of Haiti Corporation
|Stewartsville, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Herve Girault
|
Haiti Jazz Foundation USA, Inc.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph A. Allen , Ronald C. Joseph and 3 others Mireille Louis , Joel Widmaier , Milena Sandler
|
Haiti International Mission USA,Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jean M. Fevry , Osner Fevry and 1 other Lavaud Fevry
|
The Haiti-USA Group Corp
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Management Services
Officers: Jean-Claude P. Cantave , Anthony D. Box and 3 others Yves Jodesty , Denis E. Arden , Gerard Dorcely