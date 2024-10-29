HarborMedicalAssociates.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Harbor Medical Associates
|Cohasset, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Harbor Medical Associates, Inc.
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sarabjit Sandhu
|
Palm Harbor Medical Associates
(727) 785-4540
|Palm Harbor, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Susan Hessner , Kurt N. Harris and 7 others Julie Schlau , Nickolas Hammond , Aron Schlau , Cheryl Payne , Gregory B. Scott , Gaetano G. Urso , Jessica Wilson-Chan
|
Harbor Medical Associates, P.C.
|Weymouth, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Harbor Medical Associates
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Sarabjit Sandhu , Walter O. Lapit and 6 others Amy Sandhu , Paola C. Garcia , Mayra Carrasco , Magaly Nava , Alejandro Alva , Griselda Diaz
|
Harbor Medical Associates
(781) 952-1301
|Norwell, MA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
Harbor Medical Associates
(781) 340-1702
|South Weymouth, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: John L. Ewald , Kathy K. Gallagher and 7 others John K. Carpenter , Jeanne M. Colton , Deborah A. Tate , Mario Luis Dominguez , Sandy Moore , Susan Feinstein , Don Wolfert
|
Liberty Harbor Medical Associates
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Sheryl Cosio , Cheryl Cilento and 1 other Helen M. Kennedy
|
Harbor Medical Associates, P.C.
(781) 826-8065
|Pembroke, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: John L. Stanley , Veemal Souza and 4 others Rebecca E. Graziano , Edward S. Hartman , Nicole A. Wood , Michele L. Connors
|
Harbor Medical Associates, P.C.
(781) 545-7243
|Scituate, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Dennise Creg , Ruth Lamprey and 5 others Kristin M. Perini , Denise M. Buckley , Robert A. Seidel , John M. Bergland , John L. Turner