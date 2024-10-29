HarborSeafoodRestaurant.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
King Harbor Seafood Restaurant
(714) 785-1590
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Jimmy Thai
|
Harbor Seafood Restaurant
(626) 282-3032
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Industry:
Seafood Restaurant
Officers: Nidia D. Assis , Rebecca S. Gilkey and 1 other Claudia Ung
|
Harbor Seafood Restaurant Inc
|Morgan City, LA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Virginia Champion
|
Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant
(803) 359-2979
|Lexington, SC
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Nick Papazekos
|
Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant
(828) 437-0293
|Morganton, NC
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Chris Fotinos , Tommy Louloudis and 4 others George Ziogas , Kathryn Dechiciso , Bobby Carter , Diane Cunningham
|
Harbor Seafood Restaurant Inc.
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nidia Alda De-Assis
|
East Harbor Seafood Restaurant
(914) 961-0100
|Yonkers, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Sylvia Shu Wei Ko
|
New Harbor Seafood Restaurant
|Elmhurst, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant Inc
(434) 385-6888
|Lynchburg, VA
|
Industry:
Restaurant
Officers: Jerry K. Turlington , Kevin Nash
|
Saigon Seafood Harbor Restaurant, LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Restaurant
Officers: Tsz Keung Wong , CA1RESTAURANT