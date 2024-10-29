HarbourIndustries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Harbour House Industries, Inc.
|Sunny Isles Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Adrian Caballero
|
Harbour Industries LLC
|Birmingham, MI
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products
Officers: Jorge Manzano
|
Harbour Industries LLC
|Birmingham, MI
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products
|
Harbour Industries Inc
(904) 262-1010
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Whol Ship Parts or Supplies
Officers: James H. Thieman , Jill Wozniak
|
Harbour Industries, Inc.
(440) 871-2606
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Nonferrous Wiredrawing/Insulating
Officers: Peter Thurstone
|
Harbour Industries, Inc.
(802) 985-3311
|Shelburne, VT
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonferrous Wiredrawing/Insulating
Officers: Dennis Dodd , Robert W. Webb and 3 others Paul R. Horn , Michael P. Hartley , John Palasciano
|
Harbour Industries LLC
|Shelburne, VT
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: High Performance Wire & Cable Manufactur
Officers: Wayne Yakich , Dennis Dodd and 2 others De Manufacture High Performance Wire & Cabl , Paul R. Horn
|
Bal Harbour Industries, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph K. Hynes , Ann M. Hynes
|
Harbour Industrial Supply, Inc.
|Chesapeake, VA
|
Industry:
Ret Household Appliances
|
Harbour Group Industries Inc
(314) 727-5550
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Mfg Springs Motor Vehicle Parts
Officers: Sam Fox , Samuel A. Hamacher and 7 others Jeffrey L. Fox , Zach Waltz , Brandon Bezzant , Jeffrey Gentsch , Robert O'Brien , Pamela Claman , Donald E. Nickelson