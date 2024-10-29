Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
HarrisRegional.com is a unique domain name that speaks directly to businesses operating within a specific region or serving a local customer base. By owning this domain, you're asserting your commitment to the community and creating a strong online presence that resonates with your audience.
This domain can be used by various industries such as tourism, healthcare, education, retail, and more, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to establish themselves as leaders in their regional market.
HarrisRegional.com can help your business grow by increasing visibility in local search results, which in turn improves organic traffic. It allows you to create a strong brand identity that appeals to customers looking for locally-focused businesses.
Additionally, using a regional domain helps build trust and loyalty among your customer base as they see your business as deeply connected to the community. It also positions your business as an industry leader in its regional market.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of HarrisRegional.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation, Inc.
(845) 794-0209
|Harris, NY
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
Officers: Frieda Morgan , Barry Scheifeld and 5 others Charles S. Brown , Sally Van der Mark , Diane Lorino , Christie Barner , Patrick Thomas
|
Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation, Inc.
(845) 794-3300
|Harris, NY
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Steven Ruwoldt , Patty Devoe and 8 others Joan Farrow , Jennifer Defrank , Mona Mackosky , Fran Justice , Ann Gottwig , Patricia Coll , Christina Winski , Geoffrey R. Weinstein
|
Harris Regional Hospital, Inc.
|Sylva, NC
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Martha Anderson , Neille Wilson and 1 other Frank P. Bonomo
|
South Henry Regional Waste
(765) 987-8432
|Lewisville, IN
|
Industry:
Waste Water Treatment Plant
Officers: Connie Stevens , Donna Tauber and 1 other Jerry Q. Libby
|
Harris Regional Hospital, Inc.
(828) 586-7000
|Sylva, NC
|
Industry:
General Hospital Skilled Nursing Care Facility Home Health Care Services
Officers: Fred Alexander , Roger Parris and 8 others Carol Douglas , Alice Gibson , Ron Allen , Steven Rice , Casey Prenger , Shawn Ramacke , Maria Libinski , Wanda Arnett
|
Henry Abbott Regional Vocation
|Danby, VT
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Jerry Salese
|
Troup-Harris-Coweta Regional Library
(706) 882-7784
|Lagrange, GA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Gerald Becham , Charlette Owen and 2 others Carol Todd , Joellen Ostendorf
|
Northwest Harris County Regional Water
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Water Supply
|
Troup-Harris-Coweta Regional Library
(770) 599-3537
|Senoia, GA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Aime Scarbrough
|
Troup-Harris-Coweta Regional Library
(706) 628-4685
|Hamilton, GA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Debra Marino