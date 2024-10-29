HarvardBusinessClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Harvard Business School Club of Milwaukee
|Germantown, WI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Harvard Business Sch Club of Cleve
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Harvard Business School Club of Washington, D.C.
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Civic/Social Association
Officers: Beverley Monroe , Nazir Bhagat and 8 others Peter Goldman , Bruce Shuttleworth , Robert Dresser , Merrie E. Schippereit , Julie B. Wolinsky , Joe Loughran , Stephen Moret , Nancy A. Becker
|
Harvard Business School Club of San Antonio
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Business/Secretarial School
Officers: Tom Debrooke , William Alan Tolhurst and 2 others Jack Stutts , Eugene W. Marck
|
Harvard Business School Club of Chicago
|Kenilworth, IL
|
Industry:
Business/Secretarial School Civic/Social Association
Officers: William Foot , John A. Challenger
|
Harvard Business School Club of Jacksonville, In
|Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Business/Secretarial School
Officers: Kirsten Barnhorst
|
Harvard Business School Club of Puget Sound
(206) 624-4185
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Alumni Association
Officers: Steve Ballmer , Elly Snow and 3 others Phil Desliese , Andy Wattula , Todd Kenck
|
Harvard Business School Club of Houston
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Harvard Business School Club of Michigan
|Birmingham, MI
|
Industry:
Business/Secretarial School
Officers: Lealand Grub , Judith Skiff
|
Harvard Business School Club of Baltimore, Inc.
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Nancy Hall