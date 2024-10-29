HarvardCourt.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Harvard Court
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Aaron Wright
|
Curt Schmidt
(815) 943-5244
|Harvard, IL
|Administration at Union Pacific Railroad Company Inc
|
Alta Harvard Court, LLC
|Westlake Village, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Alta Community Management, LLC , CA1REAL Estate Investment and 1 other CA1
|
Harvard Court Construction, Inc.
|Chatsworth, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Harvard Court Apartments
|Lindsay, CA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Maree Miller
|
Harvard Court LLC
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Sharron Redauex
|
Harvard Court Resident Council
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Business Association
|
Harvard Court LLC
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Mark Carpenter , Stephanie Carpenter
|
Harvard Court Apartments
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Carmen Ventura , Chris Barnett and 4 others Meagan Johnson , Tony Willson , Gregg Walti , Schuler Kameryn
|
Curt Johnson
|Edgar, NE
|Owner at Johnson Farm