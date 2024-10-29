HeadAndNeckSurgical.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Head and Neck Surgical Group
(601) 932-5244
|Jackson, MS
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Peter Casano , Ron Cannon and 4 others Phronia C. Coring , C. Ron Cannon , Sharon B. Seale , Vicki Garcia
|
Head and Neck Surgical Associates
|Fort Lee, NJ
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office Osteopathic Physician's Office Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Sarah B. Stone , Ken Garay
|
Head and Neck Surgical, LLC
(212) 262-4444
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Larry Perlstein , Daniel B. Kuriloff and 7 others Robert S. Lebovics , Isaac Namdar , Marshall Strome , Marie Carpentier , Maurice M. Khosh , Gregory P. Tsai , Peter Contantino
|
Head and Neck Surgical Partners, L.L.C.
(402) 484-4960
|Lincoln, NE
|
Industry:
Head & Neck Surgical Center
Officers: Jerry Tamer , F. E. Stivers and 6 others Randall Dotson , Terry S. Olson , Katherine Rosenberger , Jennifer Flider , Lee T. Thurber , Beki E. Garrette
|
Dallas Head and Neck Surgical Associates, PA
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Professional Association
Officers: Bryan Samuel Serkin
|
Alpharetta Head and Neck Surgical Center, LLC
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
General Medical and Surgical Hospitals
Officers: Andrew Diamond
|
Head and Neck Surgical Asssociates Inc
(816) 333-6996
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Eugene Bortnick , Mark Maslan and 5 others David T. Rudman , Patricia Brown , Lori Hill , Nancy Callahan , Pamela Nelson
|
Head and Neck Surgical Associates PA
(207) 797-5753
|Portland, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Suzanne Lydon , John H. Roediger and 6 others Suzanne Lyeon , Ruth Cook , Kathryn Seasholtz , Harry Payton , Elaine Butland , Christopher Murray
|
Beaver Head and Neck Surgical Assn Inc
(724) 728-7800
|Beaver, PA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David M. Rafalko , Dennis Peterson and 2 others Anita Albanese , Teresa A. Rafalko
|
Regional Head and Neck Surgical Associates
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Brian H. Weeks , Perry T. Mansfield