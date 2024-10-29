Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
HealthCoalition.org is an ideal domain name for organizations or businesses working within the healthcare industry. Its meaningful and memorable name implies unity, collaboration, and a shared goal of improving health outcomes. With this domain, you'll establish a strong online presence that resonates with customers and clients.
The domain HealthCoalition.org can be used by various entities such as healthcare providers, research institutes, patient advocacy groups, health insurance companies, or pharmaceutical firms looking to build a powerful digital identity.
HealthCoalition.org can significantly enhance your search engine rankings due to its relevance and meaning. By having a domain that aligns with the nature of your business, you'll attract organic traffic more effectively, increasing brand awareness and potential sales.
Additionally, a domain like HealthCoalition.org helps establish trust and credibility with customers by reinforcing your commitment to collaboration and health advancements. It can also serve as an integral component of building a strong brand identity that resonates within the healthcare industry.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Powell Health Care Coalition
|Powell, WY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Dupage Health Coalition
|Carol Stream, IL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Donald Bullock
|
Asian Health Coalition
(312) 372-7070
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Hong Liu , Jun Suh and 4 others Edwin Chandrasekar , Marsha Jackson , Celine Woznica , Karen E. Kim
|
Health Care Coalition Inc
|Hampton, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Mental Health Advocacy Coalition
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Helen K. Jones , Valerie Hicks
|
Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Devin Reynolds
|
Hearthland Community Health Coalition
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Kansas Mental Health Coalition
|Topeka, KS
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Hispanic Health Coalition, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Eastern Panhandle Health Coalition
|Pampa, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation